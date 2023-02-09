A DRUG-driver was caught after a monthly payment to his insurance company failed, a court was told.
Police saw Glyn Powell driving a grey Ford Fusion at 1.10am on November 5 on the A449 in Ross-on-Wye, and the car flagged up as uninsured. But when police stopped him, they also suspected he was driving under the influence, and a roadside test proved positive for cocaine.
The 36-year-old, of the Claytons, Bridstow, admitted having no insurance and driving over the drug limit when he appeared before magistrates in Hereford.
Powell, who said he was unaware his October payment had bounced, was banned from driving for a year and ordered to pay £1,023 in court penalties.