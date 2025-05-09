A FILM crew from one of the popular BBC daytime television shows were out and about in the Wye Valley this week.
The filming for BBC’s Escape to the Country saw representatives from Made in Ross being interviewed in the town by the team about their experiences of living and working in Herefordshire.
The programme centres around a Tewkesbury couple who wish to relocate to somewhere in the country that has some additional land available so that they can run a small animal sanctuary.
The programme, which will be broadcast in six to nine months’ time, is presented by Steve Brown, and helps house buyers who want to swap city living for a home in the country.
Jackie Poulter, chairman of the Made in Ross collective based at the Market House, explained about the town’s heritage, including the part played by John Kyrle and his lasting impact on the town.
She also told the film crew that she had lived locally for 14 years and added: “I love Herefordshire. When you go elsewhere, especially to towns and cities, you realise that what you have got when you get back.
“We have so much open space in this county. I would thoroughly recommend it to the family considering moving here.”
Escape to the Country has been on the air since October 2002, consistently ranks as the top-rated programme in its daytime time slot on BBC One and has a significant global social media presence.
The show features potential home buyers searching for their dream homes in the rural countryside, who view three or four properties for sale.
Episodes also feature countryside imagery, information about the counties, towns, and villages, and interviews with local residents.
At the end of each episode, the buyers are asked to choose their favourite property and discuss their plans for potentially purchasing it.