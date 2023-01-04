A MALE beaver that has been living in a Forest for nearly four years has a new companion.
The beaver and a female were released into the Greathough Brook near Lydbrook in 2019.
Concerns were raised last summer after the female failed to reappear.
Beavers spend most of the Spring in their burrow with their young but become more active in the summer.
But the female did not reappear and despite increased monitoring, has not been seen.
A spokeswoman for Forestry England said: “During this time, and in collaboration with the Beaver Trust, the male beaver had his ear tags replaced and had a body condition check.
“Appearing very healthy he has put on 6.5kgs since being released in autumn of 2019.
“Sadly, he was the only beaver to appear during this time. With no sign of the female, we believe that she had passed away, she would have been six years old.
“Beavers live in family groups, so we set to work immediately to find the male a companion.
“Although he did not have another beaver for company, he has got other mammalian company, a male pine marten regularly visits the site and otters are often seen.”
A female beaver from Scotland was released into Greathough in October.
The spokeswoman added: “They found each other quickly and on the second night one of the trail cameras captured them together.
“Extra monitoring since the release has taken place to ensure both beavers are ok, and the female is settling well into her new home.
“And happy they are… since their first meeting they have been busy working together, making another new dam, maintaining the existing ones, felling trees and grooming each other.
“All good signs that they are forming a pair.
“Forestry England staff will continue to monitor their progress, supported by Beaver Trust experts.’’