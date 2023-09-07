There’s an opportunity to see what it takes to grow flowers on a commercial scale at St Briavels this weekend.
Wye Valley Flowers, which is run by Jo Thompson, is opening its gates for its fourth Flower Farmer’s Big Weekend on Sunday (September 10) between 11am and 3pm.a .
Jo said: “We have demos, tours, plants, cream teas, craft stalls, flower sale sand special interest wildlife groups on site.
“Enjoy a potter around our flower farm in good company; find out about our flower journey; feel inspired and try a locally made cream tea.
“Unfortunately because we are working Farm, we cannot accept dogs on site.