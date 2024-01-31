A 21-year-old Berry Hill man who assaulted a woman twice, bombarded her relentlessly with threats, and breached a non-molestation order has been remanded in custody to await sentence.
At Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court Jordan Marshall, of Coverham Close, Berry Hill, admitted assaulting the woman by beating her on two occasions in Lydney on June 25 2023.
He also admitted twice breaching a non-molestation order by attending her address on the same and again on July 12.
And he further admitted that, having been arrested for breach of the non-molestation order he breached bail conditions on November 16 last year by relentlessly sending messages to the woman making threats against her, her daugher, grandchildren and partner.
Marshall pleaded not guilty to damaging the woman’s mobile phone on June 25 2023.
That charge was dismissed by the magistrates.
He was remanded in custody until February 9 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
The court refused bail on the grounds that he is likely to re-offend and also for his own welfare.