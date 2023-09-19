TWO men charged with attempting to murder a man by stabbing him in Berry Hill last month were not given the opportunity to enter their pleas to the charge at a court hearing last week.
George Gadsby, 25, of no fixed address, and Leigh Papps, 34, of Greenfield Road, Joy’s Green, Lydbrook, appeared via video link at Gloucester Crown Court in relation to the stabbing at around 4.20pm on Wednesday August 9.
Prosecutor Mary Cowe said it was not appropriate for the men to be formally arraigned and asked for their pleas.
“The complainant, a man in his 20s, has only just been released from hospital but hasn’t provided the police with a comprehensive statement,” she said.
“Depending on his statement, the Crown Prosecution Service might consider if a Section 18 assault charge is more appropriate.”
The charge on which the two defendants were committed from Cheltenham Magistrates Court last month was that “on 09/08/2023 at Coleford in the county of Gloucestershire they attempted to murder Nicholas Hughes.”
Mr Papps told the Crown Court that he had appointed new lawyers – but George Joseph, currently defending Mr Papps, said that no application to transfer legal representation had yet been lodged with him or the courts.
Lucy Stoker, for Mr Gadsby, said: “I have also been informed that my client is intending to appoint different lawyers, but no formal application has been made.”
Judge Ian Lawrie KC told both defendants that it was not appropriate for them to chop and change lawyers at will and he indicated that he had not received any legal aid transfer applications from them either.
The judge added: “In light of the absence of all materials and statements connected with this case, and for the consideration of a potential alternative charge, a case management hearing will be held on October 19 where you will enter your pleas.
The judge remanded Papps and Gadsby in custody until October 19.