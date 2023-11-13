Smiths November Antiques & Collectables sale certainly went with a bang with the silver & jewellery sections providing some spectacular results. Overall, the sale made just under £110,000 making it their highest sale total ever.
Top price of the day was taken by a huge pair of 5.2 carat diamond earrings which made £12,000 to a local private buyer. Other prices were strongly contested throughout by both private and trade buyers in the room and online. A fine sapphire and diamond necklace sold for £2,600 against a £1,200 to £1,800 estimate after a contest between three private buyers. A stunning pear drop diamond and pearl lavaliere necklace sold at £2,300 to an unknown online buyer from the North of England whilst a heavy gold tassel necklace sold to the trade in the room for £2,150. One of the most popular items in the sale was a very attractive Victorian necklace set with peridot and tourmaline drops which sold for £1,500 against an £800/£1200 estimate. A similar result for a similar estimate was achieved for a Victorian Gothic styled gold collar necklace, whilst an 18 ct gold solitaire diamond ring made £1,600 to another private buyer in the room against a £1,000/£1,500 estimate.
One of the most sought-after items in the sale was a pair of early 20th century carved jade pendant earrings which attracted multiple trade buyers from China as well as London. Originally estimated at £80/£120 they sold for £700 whilst a vintage gold snake form bracelet and earrings made £760 against a £400/£600. The elderly vendor of the bracelet and earrings had been given them by her husband as a gift in the 1950’s.
The watch section also sold well with a fine silver Swiss chronometer pocket watch, which had been a very last-minute addition to the sale, selling for £1,100 against a £600/£800 estimate. The silver section also sold strongly throughout with prices racing far away from their estimates in many instances. For example, a novelty silver wheelbarrow and spade form salt and spoon sold for £200 against a £70/£90 estimate. Top price of the silver section was the £740 paid for a silver tea set of exceptional quality whilst a Liberty silver Arts & Crafts rose bowl made £490. Small collectable silver items performed exceptionally well, as one might expect before Christmas, such as a silver Sampson & Mordan dip pen/pencil which made £110 against a £20/£40 estimate and a set of four Georg Jensen salts which made £300 against a £180/£220 estimate.
On the second day of the sale prices continued to be very buoyant with a Chinese enamelled dish selling for £4,200 against a £300/£500 estimate, whilst a rare Hasselblad camera and accessories sold for £1,100. As usual there was more excitement generated by the collectable’s sections than the furniture, however a walnut and ebonised library table seemed to excite the trade. With three telephone lines booked and plenty of online interest it sold for £1,100 against a £200/£300 estimate.
A very rare Georgian folded paper Valentine card attracted specialist interest from collectors and made £420 against a £300/£400 estimate whilst a tiny Montblanc ‘Baby Safety’ fountain pen measuring just 6cm also made £420.
Smiths next sale is on the 4th & 5th of January which may seem some way off, but entries are invited now so that the catalogue can be uploaded just before Christmas. This extra exposure online during the holiday season makes this early January sale one of the most popular of the year with prices stronger than ever.
The sale includes silver, jewellery, ceramics, glass, furniture, pictures & collectables as well as special sections for coins and postcards. Entries are invited by appointment – please telephone 01531 821776 or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk for further information.