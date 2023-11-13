Top price of the day was taken by a huge pair of 5.2 carat diamond earrings which made £12,000 to a local private buyer. Other prices were strongly contested throughout by both private and trade buyers in the room and online. A fine sapphire and diamond necklace sold for £2,600 against a £1,200 to £1,800 estimate after a contest between three private buyers. A stunning pear drop diamond and pearl lavaliere necklace sold at £2,300 to an unknown online buyer from the North of England whilst a heavy gold tassel necklace sold to the trade in the room for £2,150. One of the most popular items in the sale was a very attractive Victorian necklace set with peridot and tourmaline drops which sold for £1,500 against an £800/£1200 estimate. A similar result for a similar estimate was achieved for a Victorian Gothic styled gold collar necklace, whilst an 18 ct gold solitaire diamond ring made £1,600 to another private buyer in the room against a £1,000/£1,500 estimate.