A recent photograph, touted as the "best photo ever" of a black panther in the British countryside, has caused quite a stir. Discovered in the archives of a zoology centre, the image is featured in the new Amazon Prime documentary, "Panthera Britannia Declassified". Carl Marshall, who found the photo, believes it to be "a large cat of the Panthera genus", describing it as probably the best photo of a British big cat in existence.