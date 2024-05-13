Smiths will be accepting entries of good quality antiques and collectables for their June sale from the 3rd of June by appointment. Since the sales seem to be filling up fast it might be an idea to book early to avoid disappointment. The sale on the 27th & 28th of June includes the usual wide range of items as well as specialist sections for coins, stamps and postcards. However, entries for stamps are now closed and only gold, silver and high value coins can now be accepted due to the volume of entries already received. Antique postcards are still invited - with topographical and social history cards being the most popular. Please telephone 01531 821776 for an appointment or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk for further information.