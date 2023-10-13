HUNDREDS turned out for a “tribute” to the annual Hoggin’ the Bridge charity motorbike ride.
When the official event was pulled for this year, Caldicot Motorcycle Club stepped in to keep the tradition going.
The event usually starts at Aust Services with thousands of bikers making their way along the M48 and then through Magor to Caldicot or Chepstow.
But essential works meant that the original bridge was closed so organisers had to come up with an alternative route.
Chepstow Garden Centre provided the start point from their car park and the bikers made their way along the A48 to Langstone and through Magor and Undy to Caldicot.
The Measure Inn on Newport Road was the end point and Caldicot Town Council also gave permission for the car park at King George V playing field to be used.
As well as bringing together motorcyclists from across South Wales and the South West, the event also raised funds for the Wales Air Ambulance.
Much of the route was lined with people who came out to cheer on the bikes with children keen to get a “high five” from bikers who slowed down to greet them.
The event drew machines of all shapes and sizes on two, three and four wheels