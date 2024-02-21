The Netherend Inn, Woolaston, recently hosted a bingo night to help raise funds for SARA, for a new lifeboat launch tractor.
The Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) are hoping to raise £30,000 for the tractor, replacing their previous model which has seen over two decades of service at the lifeboat station in Beachley..
While SARA are receiving direct donations via their Just Giving page, The Netherend Inn opted for a fun night of bingo - which raised a whopping £680.
Prizes for the event were donated by many local organisations including Chepstow Tesco, Hanley Farm Shop at Tidenham and Coinros Nursery at Taurus Crafts near Lydney.
Mary Miller, the fundraising lead for SARA said: “The time has come to retire this much loved machine and replace it with a vehicle that will serve us for the next quarter of a century.’
‘Without a reliable launch tractor our 24/7, 365, preparedness is compromised and we simply would not be able to continue to keep people on the Severn and Wye safe – it is that crucial.’
She added: “We are hoping to start a BLT 500 club – a fun and easy way to support us” with a first prize of £500.
Mrs Miller thanked the team at the Netherland Inn and the businesses that donated the prizes.
SARA and its team continue to provide essential services and welcome any further donations from the public.