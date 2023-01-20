BIN men had a rubbish day when their lorry tipped into a ditch going down a hill on a narrow single track lane.
The incident happened around noon on the two-mile long Manson Lane on the outskirts of Monmouth, and the road was blocked to traffic for some three hours.
And it isn’t the first time a driver has come to grief on the road.
Exactly a year ago just 100 yards further down the lane, a 50 ton crane suffered the same fate, while a scaffolding lorry complete with a full load, a van and a car have all gone off the side of the road over a steep bank in recent times, while in 2019 a car driving at speed hit a bank and span out of control into a farm fence.
Drivers were forced to take a four-mile detour via the Buckholt to get to Monmouth until the lorry was pulled out around 3pm.