YOUNG Foresters aged 18 to 20 will be able to take up new careers as train drivers, as the government sets to lower the age, currently 20 or older.
Thousands of jobs and apprenticeships will be made as early as December, offering skilled roles, valuable experience, and long-term career opportunities. The Department for Transport (DfT) said the initiative looks to boost the number of drivers needed for reliable services and put more school and college leavers on track to step straight into work.
The DfT said it will also help build up the rail workforce, preventing delays and cancellations caused by driver shortages which currently accounts for 87 per cent of cancellations made the night before a service runs.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “We’re taking bold action to improve train services and unlock thousands of jobs.
"We’re committed to getting the economy moving and a big part of that is getting young people into the workforce, putting them on track for a skilled and fulfilling career which will boost growth across the country and help deliver our Plan for Change.
“We’re future-proofing our railways against delays and cancellations caused by a shortage of drivers, ensuring that we can provide reliable, passenger focused train journeys under Great British Railways for decades to come.”
The average train driver is 48 years old and rising, with 30 per cent due to reach retirement age by 2029. The DfT believes bringing young talent in these skilled roles now could bridge this gap, preventing future shortages and ensuring consistent, reliable services for passengers.
The news follows a consultation the Department for Transport undertook last year, which received overwhelming support from across the industry.
Everyone who takes on the role of a train driver must undergo rigorous training to ensure competence, and safety for passengers.