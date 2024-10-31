KAYLA MacBryde has been offered the opportunity to represent England in the International Cheer Union (ICU) World Championship 2025.
Kayla, a 13-year-old from Blakeney, who helped the team bring home gold earlier this year, once again has the honour of representing the nation at the World Championships, which will be held in Orlando, Florida, April 23-25 next year.
The young forester competes at a high level in the sport of Adaptive Abilities Cheerleading, which brings together disabled and non-disabled athletes to perform cheer routines.
However, whilst competing at such a level and travelling the world is a huge honour, it also comes at a big financial cost. Supported by her father Adrian Macbryde, Kayla set up an online fundraiser, in the hopes of further backing from the community.
Taking to the fundraising page, she said: “I have the incredible opportunity to represent England at the ICU World Championships, which will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida. I’m very proud to say that this year, our team brought home the silver medal for our country, and I am eager to compete on the world stage once again and strive for even greater success.
“In addition, I will also be attending the Summit Championships 2025 as part of my home club, Gymfinity Icons. This past season, our team made history by securing a gold medal, which was a fantastic achievement, bringing home history. The momentum and spirit from last year's victories inspire us to continue pushing ourselves even further.
“I am thrilled about these upcoming opportunities and wanted to share it with you, as your support has always been valuable on my journey. Thank you for being part of my cheerleading adventure and for cheering me on.”