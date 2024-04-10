A WOMAN's body was found in the River Wye two days after police appealed for help in finding a missing pensioner.
Theresa Harvey was reported missing from her Ross-on-Wye home on Tuesday, April 2.
Emergency services recovered a body from the river, which has been running high, at the town's Rope Walk on Thursday morning, April 4.
Police, the fire and rescue service, an ambulance crew and an air ambulance were called to the scene around 10am, and spent more than two hours there, where the body was found in the water.
A West Mercia Police spokesperson said afterwards: "A body has been recovered in the search for a missing 68-year-old from Ross-on-Wye.
"Formal identification has not yet taken place, but it is believed to be that of Theresa Harvey."
Making an appeal to find the missing pensioner two days earlier, police had said: "Theresa was reported missing from her home in Ross-on-Wye, on Tuesday, April 2.
"The 68-year-old is described as white, with short light hair and possibly wearing a blue jacket.
"We are growing concerned for Theresa's welfare and ask anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts to call immediately."
A spokesperson for the ambulance service said after the body was recovered two days later: "We were called by the fire service just after 10am to an incident in Ross-on-Wye.
"An ambulance, paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham and an ambulance from South Western Ambulance Service attended.
"We found a woman. Unfortunately, nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed deceased at the scene."
Part of the Rope Walk was blocked to the public as emergency services worked at the scene, including a crime scene investigation unit.
People have taken to social media to post tributes, one woman saying: “RIP Theresa, love goes out to your family and friends, thank you for sharing your stories about living in Gloucester and being so kind to my little boy, will miss that smiling face.”
Other tributes called Ms Harvey “lovely” and “wonderful”.