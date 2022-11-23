Body found in search for missing woman Emily Bomken
Subscribe newsletter
POLICE have told the family of a missing 39-year-old Forest woman that a body has been discovered.
Emily Bomken, of Tidenham Chase, near Chepstow, went missing on Saturday evening, November 12, sparking searches of the Wye and Severn estuaries by members marine rescuers.
Gwent Police have now confirmed that 999 services were called to the discovery of a body a week later (Saturday, November 19) around 5.30pm at Beach Road in St Brides, near Newport.
Officers said formal identification had not taken place, but the death was not being treated as suspicious.
“The family of missing woman Emily Bomken have been informed. A report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death,” added a force spokesperson.
The 39-year-old, was last seen on Saturday, November 12, shortly before 7pm.
Members of the Severn Area Rescue Association at Beachley carried out a six-hour search of the waterway with Coastguard officers and police early next morning (Sunday, November 13), which was continued in the following days.
SARA posted after the Sunday search: “At 4am we were requested by the Coastguard to conduct an urgent search in the River Severn. Due to the low tide SARA Lifeboat 3 was launched; she searched until around 7am.
“SARA Lifeboat 1 with fresh crew then took over, along with SARA 14 from Newport.
“SARA Sharpness also joined. All the SARA boats were stood down around 10.30am with nothing having been found.”
On Tuesday, November 15, SARA added: “Both Beachley lifeboats were launched this morning to continue the search from Sunday morning. An extensive area of the Rivers Severn and Wye was covered, sadly with nothing being found.
Gwent Police said at the time: “She is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build with light brown hair and blue eyes. Emily is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a dark-coloured cotton top, a navy blue padded knee length coat, a pale pink scarf and dark brown boots.
“She has links to Chepstow and is known to drive a black Volkswagen Golf.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |