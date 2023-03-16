FAMILIES in Gloucestershire are able to book onto free healthy activities for the upcoming Easter holidays from today (Thursday, March 16).
Gloucestershire County Council is launching booking for its Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) Programme at 5pm this evening.
The government-funded scheme is for children eligible for benefits related free schools, but thanks to grant funding, the council has made the activities available to all children and young people in the county.
The “exciting line up of enriching activities” includes family days out, sensory play, football, basketball, forest skills, gymnastics and much more.
Activities are available between 3 – 14 April.
To find out what is happening where and when, families are advised to follow the Forest Voluntary Action Forum (FVAF), which is leading the programme in the district, on social media.
Cllr Stephen Davies, cabinet member for children’s safeguarding and early years at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “The Holiday Activities and Food programme is always very popular, and we know from previous years that some activities get booked up quickly once booking opens.
“I’d encourage parents who haven’t registered to do it now, so they will be ready to book when the activities go live. Families should also follow their district HAF on social media for regular updates.”
Last summer, 60 per cent of eligible children participated in HAF activities.
The programme continues to grow, with the county council and its six district partners now working with over 50 activity providers across Gloucestershire.
In January 2023, the council’s cabinet approved the allocation of around £4 million of support for children and families over the next three years.