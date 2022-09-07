Books of Condolence are opened across the Forest
BOOKS of condolence have been opened across the Forest for local people to express their sorrow and gratitude following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.
They will be available for members of the public to sign until the day after Her Majesty’s funeral on Monday (September 19).
They will be available at the following locations:
Coleford Town Council offices, Lords Hill Walk: weekdays 9.30am to 4pm and noon until 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Cinderford Town Council offices, Belle Vue Road, weekdays 10am-4pm.
Lydney Town Hall: every day between 9am and 6pm.
St Mary’s Church, Church Street, Newent, Monday-Sunday 10.30am to 4pm.
St Stephen’s Church in Cinderford will remain open on weekdays for members of the public to say prayers and light candles.
Flowers were laid at St Mary’s in Newent by the mayor of the town, Cllr Christine Howley, and the rector Rev Simon Mason.
Floral and other tributes may also be left by members of the public at the clock tower in Coleford and at the cross opposite Lydney Town Hall or the Jubilee bench in Templeway West.
People leaving tributes are asked to remove all wrappings including cellophane and elastic bands.
Chair of the Forest Council, Cllr Julia Gooch, laid a tribute at the clock tower in Coleford last Friday (September 9).
She said: “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.
“Our thoughts go to the Royal Family during this challenging time.
“On behalf of Forest of Dean District Council and all our residents we would like to offer our deepest sympathies.
“Her dedication to our country and the Crown will go down in the history books, and her commitment to a life of service is an example to us all. She will be long remembered across the district and we are thankful for all she has done as our longest serving monarch.
“As a mark of respect, the Council will be flying the Union Flag at half-mast and over the coming days we will be following the national protocol to mourn Her Majesty.
