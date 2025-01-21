The Welsh and English New Year’s traditions of the Mari Lwyd – or Grey Mare – and the Wassail came together on both sides of the border on Saturday (January 18).
The event was organised by The Widders border Morris side and saw ceremonies in the orchard in the Chepstow Castle Dell, Tutshill and at the gates of the castle and Chepstow Museum.
The day started with Morris dancing in the centre of Chepstow with sides including the Forest of Dean Morris and Wild Oats Morris which is also based in the Dean.
A Wassail – an ancient English tradition meant to “wake up” fruit trees after the winter – was led by the Butler, Coleford-based artist Tom Cousins.
There was music from The Widders band and nine-year-old Francesco Geloso sang a Wassail song he had written himself.
Following the Wassail, some 15 Mari Lwyd – who travelled to Chepstow from around South Wales and from as far as Dartmoor – paraded to the gates of Chepstow.
One of two Mari ceremonies then took place with the Grey Mare trying to persuade the “householder” to give food and drink.
The ceremony was in Welsh with an English translation.
Across the River Wye another Wassail took place at the home of Jan Karvik and Audrey Crowley in Elmdale before an apple tree was carried in a handcart over the Wye Bridge.
After meeting the Welsh contingent, they paused at the Chepstow Bandstand where the song Gloucestershire Wassail was sung.
The procession then made its way to Chepstow Museum where another Mari ceremony took place.
It included a poem from Martin Somerville in praise of the event and Francesco sang his song again, this time without musical backing.
After the Mari entered the museum, hot mulled cider was distributed among the revellers outside.