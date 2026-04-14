THE first bowl of a very special season at Lydney Bowls Club was bowled by the town’s mayor, Cllr Natasha Saunders.
The club, which is based in Bathurst Park, is celebrating its 100th anniversary and has a new kit to mark the occasion.
Before the first bowl on Saturday (April 11) there was a minute’s silence for former club chairman Mr Gordon Blake.
Mr Blake, who was a well-known funeral director in Lydney and Cinderford for many years, died suddenly last Wednesday.
Club chairman David Deal said: “We want to pay tribute to Gordon – he a former chairman, captain and coach who did a lot for this club.”
The club has its roots in a trip to Weston in 1925.
Mr Deal said: “They saw bowls being played and thought it would be a good idea for Lydney.
“The club opened the following year behind the Feathers Hotel, what is now Tesco.
“In 1992 the club moved here to Bathurst Park. The members got a large shed, brought it here and reassembled it as a clubhouse.”
The club now has a colourful new kit with each colour representing an aspect of the Forest.
Mr Deal said: “The blue signifies the River Severn, the green is the Forest of Dean and the red is a tribute to the mining industry.”
The club has a number of special matches planned for the anniversary year including games against a team from Bowls England and one against the Welsh Barbarians which is made up of former internationals.
The club now has more than 50 members from players in their 30s to over 90s.
Mr Deal added: “Bowls is a very social game and we welcome new members.
“We have open evenings on a Wednesday from 6pm and we have free coaching lesson.”
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