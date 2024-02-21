A BOXING club which has proved a big hit in its first year is fighting to find a new home.
Monmouth Boxing Club was founded by Alexander Gethin, and has been operating just over the England/Wales border in Whitchurch owing to the lack of a venue in town.
But the club has now been told it has to vacate the premises at Primal Fitness in April.
And Alex, who comes from a large boxing family, is appealing for anyone with an available community space to host them to get in touch.
“We run three nights a week at the moment, and I guess we’ve had 100 different children and adults through the door doing fitness workouts and boxing itself,” said the Welsh Boxing Association qualified coach – the cousin of title winning Abergavenny professional and promoter Kieran Gethin, who has sparred with Chris Eubank Junior and worked with legendary fighter and trainer Roy Jones Junior.
“I started the club after asking if people would be interested, and had a really good response, so decided to give it a go.
“It’s been successful with lots of support, and if we could find a suitable space in town, then I’m sure our numbers will double or more.”
The club has been backed by the ‘Tory Tornado - Monmouth MP and Welsh Secretary David Davies - who has fought in charity boxing matches and sparred with Alex.
“Boxing is brilliant for all round fitness. It teaches discipline and respect for others,” said the politician.
“Alex has done a great job promoting the sport in Monmouth and I hope he is able to find another venue.”
Alex added: “David has been very supportive, and our numbers are still good, with many youngsters from Monmouth Comprehensive.
“If we had a base somewhere in the town, then I’m sure we’d do even better.
“We cater for all sorts of ages – men, women, youngsters, mothers and daughters, people who want to improve their and their children’s well being, and they’ve had a really good time, providing us with positive feedback.
“People don’t have to spar in the ring, we cater for keep fitters with all sorts of boxing workouts, pad work, exercises.
“The kids skip through the door and you can see on their faces what it means to join in.”
He said: “Boxing has certainly helped me in my life, getting through problems and the like, and I love helping others in the same way.
“When I was a bit down, Kieran put me through the coaching course and gave me gloves and stuff to help start the club, and I’ve found it’s something I’m good at and really enjoy.
“But we just need to find somewhere to operate from April to keep it going, and growing.
“I have grants in the pipeline to improve facilities, but we just need a base, preferably in Monmouth itself.”
Current sessions are Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with juniors at 5pm and seniors at 6pm, although if Alex can find a dedicated space, he would like to expand the range of classes.
“Not all women want to train with men, so it would be good to have a female only session,” he adds.
“Boxing is really great for mind, body and soul,” says Alex. “I’m proud of what we’ve done, and it will be so disappointing if we can’t continue.”
Anyone who can help the club with a potential venue should WhatsApp Alex on 07946 898583.