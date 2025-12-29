THE Ross Harriers Boxing Day meet was a standout occasion, bringing together a large and enthusiastic gathering to celebrate countryside sport and local tradition.
With 72 mounted followers and thousands more on foot, the meet demonstrated the strong and growing community support that continues to surround the Ross Harriers.
While the UK Government are threatening to ban trail hunting using animal scents, drag hunting uses a pre-laid artificial scent.
The convivial crowd created a lively atmosphere in Ross town. centre, with local cafés and pubs enjoying a busy and welcome Boxing Day trade as spectators gathered throughout the day.
As a traditional drag hunt, the day followed a pre-laid artificial scent, set by human runners, providing fast, exciting and well-organised sport while maintaining the highest standards of welfare and accessibility for participants of all ages.
The day was led by Masters Kate Middlecote, Harry Mynors, Hannah Matthews and Daryl Heathfield, with Alice Griffin as Huntsman.
A pack of 12 couple of stud book harrier hounds were out, all in excellent condition and working enthusiastically throughout the day, much to the enjoyment of those following on horseback and on foot.
Stud book harriers are now a rare native breed, and the Ross Harriers play an important role in preserving and promoting these hounds for future generations.
Founded over 200 years ago, the Ross Harriers are one of the oldest hunts in the country and continue to play a key role in preserving the heritage of drag hunting nationally.
The hunt has seen continued growth in support in recent years and remains committed to campaigning for and promoting drag hunting as a sustainable, ethical and inclusive countryside tradition.
With a festive atmosphere, varied country and strong turnout, the Boxing Day meet proved a memorable occasion for followers old and new alike.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.