OWNERS of a new business in Bream say their new venture has helped build their confidence and manage mental health.
Sophie Smith and Phoebe Dickenson began running Spirit and Stone Oddities around a month ago, a space previously occupied by The Crafty Foxes Den, which moved to Taurus Crafts.
The young entrepreneurs, whose alternative shop offers a range of handmade jewellery, bone crafts, entomology, crystals and art, explained the challenge of running the business has been welcome and positive.
Phoebe Dickenson said: “I started in The Crafty Foxes Den a few days a week. It was really helpful as I had really bad anxiety. I knew I wanted to do something, and it helped push me a little bit. It was a nice introduction and built the confidence I needed for the new business.
“Anxiety only gets worse with isolation and not doing what you’re anxious about. The more you do what you’re anxious about, the more hurdles you will overcome. I was anxious about dealing with customers, but the more I did it, I was fine.”
Sophie Smith said: “I think the social side of running the business definitely helped. I’m a lot better at talking to people now, and I get confidence through my art.”
The shop has a strong adoration of nature, art and community, and expresses it in a unique way through its available products. Materials used for bone crafts are all ethically and humanely sourced, and they never harm or kill animals.
Part of the inspiration behind the bone crafts came as a result of Phoebe and Sophie going on walks which helped to manage anxiety, where they would often find bones in the local area.
The pair used artistic flair and creativity to design artworks and various crafted products using natural things like bones, in their own style - in fact, the name of the business comes from an amalgamation of Sophie’s spirituality and Phoebe’s love of the earth. However, the genre of the business is often misunderstood.
Sophie said: “The key thing that some sometimes misunderstand is that we’re worshipping and respecting nature. There is beauty from the start of life until the end.”
Phoebe said: “If you’re spiritual like me, I like to think we’re inviting the spirit of the animals into your home. I love the fact you can appreciate something in death. There’s no life without death.”
While it’s still early days for the business, the products have already proven popular, and the style is much-loved by many.
The shop also has a donation box, givings of which go to charities such as the Women’s Refuge. Sophie said items such as period products or baby products are very welcome, as they are essential to members of the community, but can be very expensive.
If you would like to visit the shop, find out more in person or simply donate to a good cause, you can find it on Parkend Road, Bream. You can also find out more about them via social media.
