THERE is growing frustration over the ongoing closure of a River Wye footbridge which forms part of the 50-year-old Wye Valley Walk.
The Black Bridge in Lydbrook, also known as Stowfield Viaduct, closed again in October because the bad state of its decking was deemed a "danger to life".
The bridge which links the Forest of Dean with Welsh Bicknor in Herefordshire is a registered right of way, and a vital link on the 136-mile Wye Valley Walk used every year by more than 20,000 walkers.
This year marks the half century since the idea of creating the long distance walk following the river Wye was mooted, with the first 14-mile section opened between St Arvans and Monmouth in 1975.
But the closure of the Lydbrook bridge means there is a diversion on the Kerne Bridge to Symonds Yat section of the route.
The diversion stays on the west bank of the Wye, through Symonds Yat West to the pedestrian bridge at Biblins to rejoin the official route.
And Forest of Dean ward councillor Sid Phelps (Green, Lydbrook) is calling for answers as to when access across the bridge will be reinstated and when the necessary maintenance work will be done.
“I don’t know whether to laugh or cry,” he said. “It is especially frustrating after what we went through from 2018 to 2020 to get it reopened, and we’re here again.
“It’s like it’s crept up on the council. I don’t understand why it crept up and suddenly they had to shut it.
“I’m surprised more people aren’t up in arms. The closure of the footpath here has created a massive diversion.
“It’s just not good enough, but what I’m really frustrated about is I don’t get a real response on timescales for fixing this.
“I was quoted between April this year and April 2026. It’s just ludicrous.
“They say they need to do surveys, wildlife surveys. I don’t know what surveys they mean, maybe bat roosting, who knows? When are they going to happen?
“It’s just so many unanswered questions. I don’t mind being patient, but I just feel like the community’s been ignored here.”
Gloucestershire councillor Terry Hale (Con, Drybrook and Lydbrook) said he too is disappointed with the closure.
He said he warned that the council should have installed plywood boards instead of what was used which has since deteriorated.
“The boarding was never the right material,” he said. “I said that right from the start.
“It’s sterling board which is like chipped wood. The edges of the board soak up water.
“I had suggested plywood be used.”
A spokesperson for Gloucestershire County Council said they are working with ecological consultants to get the go-ahead to undertake essential maintenance to scaffolding on the bridge.
They also say permanent refurbishment plans for the bridge are also being considered.
“The work to ensure Lydbrook Bridge is safe for use is complex and we are working hard to reopen it as soon as it is safe to do so,” a spokesperson said.
“We are currently working with ecological consultants and Natural England to gain their approval to undertake essential maintenance to the scaffolding.
“Once permission is granted, we aim to install new scaffolding and reopen the bridge with temporary access in the next few months. Permanent refurbishment plans for the bridge are currently being considered.”