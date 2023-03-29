Baroque is coming to the Bridges Centre on Sunday, April 16th at 3pm when Wye Valley Music welcomes the young Italian violinist and international prizewinner, Simone Pirri and his Baroque ensemble L’Esplumoir.
Simone is a much sought-after soloist, chamber musician and orchestral player who specialises in period performance and its historical practices. He has honed his craft with some of the world’s most renowned early music groups – local audiences will know him from his work at Brecon Baroque – and he now brings that experience to bear in a programme entitled L’arte della trio sonata, including the following pieces.
Arcangelo Corelli – Trio Sonata in D major, Op.3 No.2
Georg Philipp Telemann – Trio Sonata corellisante in B minor, No.3
George Frideric Handel – Trio Sonata in G minor, HWV 393
William Corbett – Trio Sonata, Op.1
George Frideric Handel – Trio Sonata in F major, HWV 392
Antonio Vivaldi – Trio Sonata “La Follia” in D minor RV63
The word Baroque is said to originate from the Portuguese term for an irregular pearl and this concert looks set to provide us with a veritable necklace!
Tickets are £18 (£15 for WVM members and £5 for students 25 and under). A printed programme is included in the ticket price. To buy tickets, please visit their website https://www.wyevalleymusic.org.uk and follow the links. If you have any difficulty booking, please leave a message on their helpline 01291 330020.