Britain’s smallest castle which is so tiny the bath has been installed under the bed is on the market for £330,000 reports Nathan Pynn.
The Grade II listed Gothic turret, which dates back to the 19th Century, looks out over picturesque Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire.
The Gazebo Tower, with just 645sq ft (59sq m) of living space, is part of the historic town walls.
Described as a 'local icon' the quirky three-storey building would be an amazing holiday home or AirBnB rental.
Each of the circular rooms measure around 5m (16ft) across and includes a kitchen, living room and bedroom as well as a compact roof-top terrace.
Built in 1833 it has far-reaching views of the local countryside and was originally a viewing tower or folly.
Agents Hamilton Stiller said: “An opportunity to own a landmark and one of Ross-on-Wye's most striking features.
“This Grade II Listed historic folly tower offers 360-degree views across the famous horseshoe bend of the River Wye, the Black Mountains of southeast Wales, the iconic spire of Saint Mary's Church, Chase Wood and Ross-on-Wye's colourful architecture.”
The double bed has a bath underneath, so a new owner could make the most of this unusual feature if they were to install a spring-loaded bed.
This room also includes an en-suite wetroom and then another spiral staircase goes up to the battery-operated roof hatch.
From there the new owners can take in the breathtaking panoramic view of Ross-on-Wye and the surrounding countryside over the tower's turrets.
Athletes from Ross Rowing Club can frequently be seen gliding down the River Wye.
The quaint market town of Ledbury is 13 miles away while trains to London Paddington take two hours.
In 2001, Herefordshire Council - the previous owners - put it up for sale.
At the time its first and only floor was only accessible by ladder.
It was snapped up by Tony Billingham who bought it after submitting a bid by post.
Tony and his family spent years renovating the property into a livable space and opened it up to visitors to explore with donations going to local charities.
