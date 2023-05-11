Dropped phones, mistaken 999 calls, and unwanted likes on an ex's Instagram post top the list of British phone faux pas, according to a recent survey by Nokia. The study, conducted to launch the new robust XR21, reveals that the average Brit endures up to 36 mobile mishaps, or 'phone-pas', per year.
The most common phone-pas is dropping your phone and smashing the screen, an incident experienced by 55% of those polled. Following closely are clicking on a video at full volume in public (31%) and embarking on a long journey with only three percent battery (27%).
Moreover, about a quarter of respondents (23%) have risked their partner's ire by checking their phone in bed, and one in five (20%) have hurried to recall an ill-directed email. Other panic-inducing errors include accidentally sending a text with a kiss to a boss (14%), dialling 999 unintentionally (11%), and matching with a co-worker on a dating site (11%).
The study also highlighted the physical trials endured by our devices. Over half of the respondents admitted to damaging their phones within two and a half months of purchase. Phones reportedly face an average of four drops a month, with common mishaps including slips down the back of the couch, on the pavement, and even into the oven, sink, or toilet.
Adam Ferguson, Head of Product Marketing at HMD Global, the home for Nokia phones, commented on the findings, "Our new Nokia XR21 solves every consumer’s phone fears from cracked screens to low battery and then some. Imagine the smartphone version of the indestructible Nokia 3310 and this is it."
Despite the frequency of these mobile mishaps, Brits soldier on with their damaged devices, with two-thirds (66%) currently using a mobile with a cracked or broken screen. About 14% don’t use a phone case, with 18% of those who do admitting they only purchased a case after dropping their phone for the first time.
When a phone mishap occurs, 39% of respondents report feeling annoyed, 29% anxious, and 28% physically react with heart palpitations. Despite the distress, six percent continue to use their smashed screen phone because they can’t afford repairs, and 10% have attempted to fix it themselves.
The survey also discovered that 72% of respondents believe phones should be built to last, with 42% admitting to having a backup phone. The average Brit changes their phone every 4.75 years, with durability (62%), a long-lasting battery (75%), and a good camera (60%) being key factors when choosing a new device.