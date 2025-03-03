Two men have been jailed for five years each after being found guilty of providing a third man with a sawn-off shotgun.
Michael Connors, aged 33 of Raleigh Avenue in Walcot, and his younger brother Johnny Connors, aged 22 and of Purlieu in Lydney, were sentenced at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday (February 28).
Both men were found guilty of transferring a prohibited weapon following a four-day.
The court was told that officers had CCTV showing the two men visit the flat of 32-year-old Scott McGuinness in Lattistep Court, Gloucester on 7 October 2023.
They stayed for just a minute before leaving again, and the court heard that the men were believed to have been providing McGuinness with the sawn-off shotgun.
CCTV footage showed him carrying a bundle of clothing, which also contained a black, grey and white striped object, into the communal car park and placing the items in a compartment under the seat of a moped.
When police raided his flat later that evening, they discovered a sawn-off side-by-side 12 gauge shot gun, wrapped in a black, grey and white scarf, and underneath a black jacket in the vehicle’s seat lock box.
McGuinness, who had jumped from a window onto the street at the front of the building completely naked and attempted to run away from officers, pleaded guilty last year to possessing a prohibited weapon, namely a firearm of less than 30cm, possession of an offensive weapon, namely a flick knife, and possession of the class B drug cannabis.
He is currently serving a five year prison sentence.
Michael and Johnny Connor both refused to answer any police questions in interview and did not give any evidence during their trial.
Sentencing the two men, His Honour Judge Rupert Lowe said: “The two of you were caught on camera taking a nasty weapon to someone, which can only be for use in a crime.
“You both went no comment in police interviews and you were silent throughout your trial.
“There is something terrible about your life choices which involve committing violent crime and then sitting silently and hoping your lawyers can get you off, to the great distress of your families.
“When you are eventually released, then what? Please don’t tell me that it will be start this all over again with more offences, more lawyers and more sentences.
“I cannot say what was really going on here, because you have both been quiet throughout the trial.”
Detective Sergeant Samantha Martin, from Gloucestershire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “Sawn-off shotguns as seen in this case have absolutely no legitimate or lawful use. They are used in criminal networks to intimidate or cause serious violence to others.
“Although Scott McGuinness has already been convicted for taking possession of the weapon, our officers worked tirelessly to ensure that all those who could be identified as being involved in the acquisition of it were brought to justice.
“We hope this satisfying result sends a positive and reassuring message out to our communities that we are committed to tackling organised crime of this nature and will do all we can to take such terrifying weapons from our streets.”
