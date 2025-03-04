Two men have been jailed for five years each after being found guilty of providing a third man with a sawn-off shotgun.
Michael Connors, aged 33 of Raleigh Avenue in Walcot, and his younger brother Johnny Connors, aged 22 of Purlieu in Lydney, were sentenced at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday (February 28).
Both men were found guilty of transferring a prohibited weapon following a four-day trial.
The court was told that officers had CCTV showing the two men visit the flat of 32-year-old Scott McGuinness in Lattistep Court, Gloucester on October 7 2023.
They stayed for just a minute before leaving again, and the court heard that the men were believed to have been providing McGuinness with the sawn-off shotgun.
When police raided his flat later that evening, they discovered a sawn-off side-by-side 12 gauge shot gun in McGuinness’ moped.
McGuinness, who had jumped from a window onto the street at the front of the building completely naked to escape pleaded guilty last year to offences including possessing a a firearm.
Michael and Johnny Connor both refused to answer any police questions in interview and did not give any evidence during their trial.
