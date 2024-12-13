COMMUNITY group Buckholt Bryngaer is celebrating another wonderful year of National Lottery supported activities with a magical Winter mini-festival, featuring major names from the work of Celtic music, juggling and magic for the children and the launch of its own sculpture trail.
There will be afternoon and early evening performances from spellbinding Celtic harpist Delyth Jenkins; from Cynefin (aka Owen Shiers, rising star of Welsh folk music); and from legendary Celtic duo Bragod, renowned worldwide for their exploration of the Bardic tradition.
The magic and juggling show (and workshop) is with Marky Jay, one of the west Country’s favourite young people’s entertainers.
And people can join the group for the launch of the Buckholt Bryngaer sculpture trail, commissioned in partnership with Hereford College of Arts, and including a major new installation by local artist Michael Lawrence.
Four emerging artists have been invited to respond to the natural beauty and rich heritage of Buckholt Woods near Monmouth, and have their work seen alongside the new installation.
You can chat with the artists, have a curated tour and enjoy a hog-roast on the hillfort!
All arts performances take place at Welsh Newton Village Hall.
Ticket holders for the sculpture trail will meet there and be given free transport to the site, as there will be strictly limited parking at Buckholt Woods.
There will be an afternoon café and evening bar at Welsh Newton Village Hall.
Information & tickets on Eventbrite: https://bbminifest.eventbrite.com
If you would like to attend but income is a barrier, or you have any other queries, please email [email protected], DM on Instagram @buckholt_bryngaer or phone 07887 603395.
Welsh Newton Village Hall is on A466 north of Monmouth, postcode NP25 5RN. What Three Words ///blaze.exam.downfield.
Bus route 66, stop opposite. Parking available. Please rideshare where possible.
Buckholt Bryngaer CIC is a community interest company supported by the National Heritage Lottery Fund.
It works in partnership with voluntary groups, local authorities and agencies to give young people, refugees and those lacking opportunity the chance to enjoy nature and heritage.
It partners with Cadw and Churchill Archaeology on a highly popular series of community digs that are revealing the extraordinary history of the Buckholt, both as an Iron Age hill fort and as one of the most exciting neolithic sites in Wales.
Friday December 13 at Welsh Newton Village Hall sees Delyth Jenkins, one of Wales’s finest Celtic harpists at 3pm and 7pm. Tickets £8.
Saturday (December 14) at Buckholt Hillfort, from 11am-2pm, Art & Heritage in Nature: the Launch of the Buckholt Bryngaer Sculpture Trail sees works by four new artists and a major installation by sculptor Michael Lawrence unvieled, including curated tour. Tickets £10, includes hog-roast (vegan option available) and a glass of mulled wine/cider! Ticket holders meet 10.40am at Welsh Newton Village Hall for transport to the site.
Also Saturday at Welsh Newton Village Hall: Cynefin – journey through landscape and memory with guitarist Owen Shiers, the rising star of Welsh folk music. Performances 3pm and 7pm. Tickets £8.
Sunday, December 15, at Welsh Newton Village Hall – Juggling, Magic, and Circus Skills with Marky Jay, one of the West country’s favourite entertainers. 12pm – tickets £2.50.
Also at the hall on Sunday are Bragod, acclaimed explorers of the Celtic medieval sound, with a workshop at 3pm, and a concert at 4.30 pm – tickets are £7 workshop, £10 for workshop and performance.
Full details and tickets (concessions available) are at https://bbminifest.eventbrite.com