A hearty vegetable soup packed with beans and seasonal produce can make a filling, low-cost meal.
This recipe should make about six portions in total.
When preparing vegetables, remember the smaller you cut them, the quicker they cook. As a rule of thumb, carrots take longer to cook than leeks or potatoes, so cut them smaller.
Tip: The beans add protein to the soup.
If you don’t have a measuring jug, the empty can will hold about 400ml of water.
Ingredients
Two leeks or two onions.
Four medium carrots, peeled and cut into small chunks one large or two small potatoes, peeled and cut into small chunks
½ tsp mixed herbs, oregano or thyme
Two stock cubes plus 800ml boiling water
One 400g can beans (such as haricot, cannellini, black beans or chickpeas)
One 400g can chopped tomatoes
One tablespoon oil or 1 oz butter for sautéing the vegetables
Tip: You could also add half a butternut squash chopped into small chunks.
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
In a large saucepan, gently heat the oil or butter, then add the leeks, carrots and potatoes. Cook gently for five minutes. Add the herbs if using.
Dissolve the stock cubes in the boiling water and add to the pan.
Add the chopped tomatoes. If you are using whole plum tomatoes, chop them slightly before adding.
Simmer for about 15 minutes until the carrots are almost cooked.
Add the beans and cook for another five to 10 minutes.
If you prefer a spicier flavour, add half a teaspoon of chilli flakes when you add the herbs.
Serve with bread and cheese for a nutritious meal.
Tip: If you have a blender and prefer a smoother soup, blend the mixture. If it becomes too thick, add a little milk.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.