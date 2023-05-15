A new build community in Ross on Wye is offering stylish bungalows at prices far below the national average.
This comes as a surprise given the general perception that new bungalows command a premium due to the larger land requirements compared to multi-storey dwellings.
The Office of National Statistics reported that the average price of a bungalow in the UK was a hefty £340,000 in 2022. But if you’ve been eyeing a brand new bungalow in Ross on Wye, you could be in for a pleasant surprise.
Bungalows at the up-and-coming St Mary’s Garden Village are listed for significantly less than the national average, even before the benefits of shared ownership are taken into consideration.
St Mary’s Garden Village, a vibrant residential project being developed by the Edenstone Group, features an array of housing solutions under its two brands, Edenstone Homes and Bluebell Homes.
Adele McCoy, Sales Director, shed some light on the pricing dynamics, stating, “People tend to assume that bungalows come with a hefty price tag, potentially because of the larger land requirement compared to a property of similar size spread over two or three floors. But at St Mary’s Garden Village, we’re working with Heylo to offer bungalows at an affordable price through the HomeReach shared ownership scheme.”
Interestingly, bungalows have constituted around 20 per cent of homes in the recent phases of the new community, a stark contrast to the national average of 1 per cent for new builds. Furthermore, these bungalows have proven quite popular, selling quickly upon release. The current release will be the final single-story homes across St Mary’s Garden Village.
Two styles of two-bedroom bungalows at St Mary’s Garden Village are available under the HomeReach scheme. The semi-detached Eastbourne, priced at £250,000 on the open market or £125,000 for a 50 per cent share, and the Eastleigh Corner, available from £260,000 or £130,000 for a 50 per cent share.
“Shared ownership is a great option for various buyers, including first-time homeowners and those looking to downsize to a more manageable property both practically and financially,” explained Adele.
Designed to optimise the plot’s potential, the Eastbourne features an open plan kitchen, dining, and living room at the front, with a bay window. At the rear, two bedrooms open onto the garden through French doors. The Eastleigh Corner, on the other hand, boasts bay windows in both front rooms, one housing the combined kitchen and dining room, and the other a separate lounge with garden access.
Eventually, St Mary’s Garden Village will be a thriving neighbourhood of 348 homes, including two, three, and four-bedroom family properties. The community is poised to offer a range of facilities such as a play area, wetlands, allotments, a formal garden, and a community hub with bike hire and a gym.
This surprising opportunity to own a new build bungalow at an attractive price could be the perfect chance for many aspiring homeowners to find their dream home. And with the potential benefits of shared ownership, the dream of owning a bungalow in Ross on Wye could become a reality for many more.
For Easter this year the Gazette reported on St Mary’s Garden Village’s event, bringing together both current residents and potential homebuyers for a day of fun and festivities. Organised in collaboration with the Edenstone Group, the event aimed to showcase the blossoming sense of community at St Mary’s Garden Village. Families were invited to participate in the seasonal activities.