Residents of the newly established St Mary's Garden Village in Ross on Wye enjoyed an egg-stra special Easter event, bringing together both current residents and potential homebuyers for a day of fun and festivities.
Organised in collaboration with the Edenstone Group, the event aimed to showcase the blossoming sense of community at St Mary's Garden Village. Families were invited to hop on over and participate in a variety of seasonal activities, including an Easter egg hunt and a competition for the best Easter bonnets.
Sales director Adele McCoy commented on the event's success, saying, "For some people, it was their first chance to experience the sense of community at St Mary's Garden Village. The Easter bunny ensured there was an Easter egg for every child, and we also gave out prizes for the best bonnets. Feedback is that everyone had an egg-cellent time, and they can't wait to get cracking with more events once the new community grows."
St Mary's Garden Village offers a range of housing options, from two-bedroom properties to spacious family homes, catering to various needs and preferences. The vibrant new neighbourhood also boasts an array of community facilities, including a play area, wetlands, allotments, and a formal garden. A community hub with bike hire and a gym is set to open this summer, further enriching the area.
To learn more about the latest availability and pricing at St Mary's Garden Village, visit www.edenstonehomes.com/st-marys-garden-village or www.bluebellhomes.co.uk/stmarys. With its welcoming community spirit and fantastic facilities, St Mary's Garden Village is fast becoming a sought-after location for those looking to make a home in Ross on Wye.