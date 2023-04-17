This popular pub, which has won the title of Gloucestershire Pub of the Year 2023, is now available for purchase, offering a unique opportunity for an experienced operator to take over an already successful business.
Over the years, the current owners have successfully run The Farmers Boy Inn, focusing on their homemade pies, known as MadAboutPies. These pies have gained considerable acclaim, winning 45 British Pie Awards and earning the pub a spot in the top 10 per cent of hotels and inns on TripAdvisor. The Farmers Boy has also been voted the Forest of Dean’s Pub, Restaurant, and Business of the Year.
Believed to have originated in the 17th century, the pub has undergone significant improvements and modernisation over time. Today, it caters to the needs of the 21st-century customer with its modern, refurbished facilities. The property boasts eight letting rooms, a bar, a restaurant with around 85 covers, and garden areas. Additionally, there are three bedrooms, two offices, and a bathroom for further development.
Chris Irving, Divisional Director of Fleurets West & South Wales, the company responsible for marketing the pub, expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity, saying, “This is a great opportunity for an experienced operator to take over an established business where the key ingredients will remain.” He also highlighted the pub’s numerous accolades, such as its ranking among the best 10% of hotels worldwide on TripAdvisor, which speaks to the success of its operation.
Though The Farmers Boy Inn is predominantly food-focused, there is still ample opportunity for the new owner to develop other aspects of the business and continue its legacy of excellence. For those interested in owning a piece of Gloucestershire’s hospitality history, this is an opportunity not to be missed.