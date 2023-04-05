A landmark agreement has been signed between the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) and the Herefordshire-based New Model Institute for Technology and Engineering (NMITE), paving the way for regional partnership and growth in the industrial and educational sectors.
The CEOs of both organisations signed the agreement, which promises a collaboration that will build on the strengths of each - the cutting-edge technologies offered by the MTC and NMITE's academic excellence and distinctiveness. The partnership will grant NMITE students hands-on access to the latest manufacturing equipment and techniques while [email protected] will work closely with local businesses to transfer knowledge and adopt sustainable practices, boosting manufacturing productivity.
The MTC's primary objective is to create a competitive environment that bridges the gap between university-based research and the development of innovative manufacturing solutions in line with the Government's manufacturing strategy. The collaboration with NMITE will enhance MTC's existing training offerings, which provide professional qualifications up to post-graduate level to address skills gaps in the high-value manufacturing sector.
NMITE offers a breakthrough, interdisciplinary model of higher education that equips students with diverse and creative problem-solving skills required in an ever-changing world. This partnership with MTC will not only benefit the students and local businesses but will also contribute to the region's long-term economic growth.
For those interested in learning more about the partnership, interviews with James, the CEO of MTC, can be arranged, and additional information is available upon request.