In response, Ms Bowden stated that the Welsh Government does not believe the visitor levy will adversely affect the tourism economy. She cited a lack of evidence from other countries with similar levies and her own willingness to pay a tourism levy during a recent holiday. Ms Bowden assured that the levy would be designed in cooperation with the sector and tailored to suit different accommodation types and values. She expressed confidence that the levy would benefit local authority areas with significant tourism economies by helping them develop their tourism offerings.