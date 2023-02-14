Steers came in at 296p for the top pence per kilo, with a top price per head at £1,988.80. Heifers top pence per kilo was 321p, top price per head was £1,849.65. Cull cows and overage came in at 234p and a top price per head 1,950.98. Hoggests top pence per kilo was 251p with a top price per head at £136. Cull ewes and rams ave was £86.96 with a top price per head at £142.