Tara Slater’s passion for the natural world and animals is evident in her intricate lino and relief carvings, while Julie Cannon’s enchanting watercolour paintings depict local birds and creatures, often incorporating vintage finds and steampunk elements for a truly distinctive style. The creative duo, who first met as members of the artist co-operative Made in Ross, are strong advocates for the local community and aspire to make Ross-on-Wye a must-visit destination for art enthusiasts.