The Ross Action Committee, a community organisation that has been operating in Ross-on-Wye since the spring of 1966, is actively seeking more volunteers to boost its efforts in supporting the elderly, blind, and disabled people in the district. The plea was made by the committee’s president, Rosemary Rigby, who has been at the helm for many years, and was involved since the very beginning.
Their service makes use of a minibus which was generously part-funded by Sir Ray Tindle - founder of Tindle Newspapers Ltd, and owner of the Ross Gazette. The vehicle, now an integral part of the town, was temporarily grounded during the height of Covid-19, causing a significant shift in the lives of its users.
Rosemary told the Gazette what the minibus does for its patrons: rides to Forest of Dean and visits to the vibrant local garden centres for tea and cake. Such activities, she said, prevent isolation and loneliness.
Rosemary underscored the struggles they encounter in maintaining their operations, especially the challenge of finding enough minibus drivers to support the cause. She made an impassioned plea to potential volunteers, encouraging them to step forward and contribute their time and skills.
Anyone able to volunteer for the Ross Action Committee is urged to get in touch with Rosemary Rigby on 01981 540477.