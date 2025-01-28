Calls have been made for a recurrent flooding issue on a vital Gloucestershire road to be fixed for good.
The B4215 which links Gloucester with Newent is often flooded outside Malswick Mill with the flooding often so bad that the road has become impassable for vehicles.
In the aftermath of Storm Éowyn the issue cropped up again. prompting civic chiefs in Newent to call for the problem to be sorted once and for all.
Forest of Dean District Councillor Julia Gooch (Progressive Independents, Newent and Taynton) said: “I have once again contacted the GCC highways officer regarding the flooding at Malswick and Taynton.
“It is unacceptable that Newent is practically cut off from the most direct routes,” she said.
“The B4216 at the Taynton corner has been flooded since November and the flood issues at Malswick on the B4215 are continually re-occurring. This has gone on long enough.”
Gloucestershire County Council highways chiefs say they are working on solution to help alleviate the flooding issues.
At Malswick Mill they say they are working with a landowner to create ditches to help alleviate the problem and a specialist jetting lorry is due on site to clear blockages and allow drainage pipes to flow freely.
A spokesperson for Gloucestershire County Council said: “We are aware that the heavy rain experienced in the last week has caused flooding in areas of the Forest of Dean.
“Arrangements were made for a specialist jetting lorry to attend the B4216 at Taynton to clear any blockages and allow drainage pipes to flow freely. This allowed the water to drain from the road and allowed it to be reopened.
“We are also aware of the flooding that occurs during poor weather on the B4215 at Malswick Mill.
“We are working with a landowner in the area to create ditches to help alleviate the flooding and we are carrying out investigations to see what other solutions are available.”