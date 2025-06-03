NHS GLOUCESTERSHIRE announced it is working with Gloucestershire County Council and the county’s housing partners to introduce an ‘Accessible Housing Register’, to help people with disabilities find social housing which meets their needs.
The Accessible Housing Register displays how accessible available properties are, helping home seekers find the best options to suit their needs. It also enables housing providers to match appropriate available homes with people who require specialist adaptations.
Homes on the register are assigned a category from A being most accessible, to G which is not yet assessed, indicating the level of accessibility. Categories will be displayed alongside property adverts on Home Seeker Plus, Gloucestershire’s housing allocation service.
Cllr Dr Kate Usmar, cabinet member for adults’ support and independence at Gloucestershire County Council said: “We are committed to supporting people with care and support needs to live safely in their own homes for as long as possible. We know that the right adaptations can promote independence, reduce falls, improve wellbeing and prevent the need for long term care.
“The Accessible Housing Register is a fantastic resource which will help people with disabilities choose a home which meets their needs, and I would like to thank all members of the partnership who have worked together to make it possible.”
The council said it has worked with several health and housing organisations to introduce the register, which will be launched by Gloucester City Homes in the coming months. The Forest’s Two Rivers Housing will follow soon after.
Mary Morgan, Programme Director for Housing, Health and Care at NHS Gloucestershire ICB and Gloucestershire County Council said: “We are incredibly excited to introduce the Accessible Housing Register, which represents a key milestone in our ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive Gloucestershire.
“This will make it easier for people living with disabilities to find homes that provide the support they need to live safely and comfortably.”
