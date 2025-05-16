A TOP doctor says GP waiting times will get worse in Wales because of National Insurance rises for businessess.
Trellech surgery-based Dr Rowena Christmas, who is the chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) Wales, said the recent Budget announcements were a "crushing disappointment" and were creating an "absolute crisis".
Funding has been provided to support businesses with NI increases, claims the UK Government, but the Welsh Government said this has created a "significant shortfall" because the sums are based on England rather than Welsh needs.
GP practices are run as private businesses under the NHS umbrella and are funded by contracts, which means they have been hit by NI increases of 15% on salaries above £5,000 instead of 13.8% on salaries above £9,100.
"It's hard to be so pessimistic, but this is such a catastrophic situation we suddenly find ourselves in out of nowhere," said Dr Christmas, who was made an MBE in the New Year Honours.
Her own practice will face a £20,000 a year hit, with larger practices facing extra costs of up to £90,000.
The BMA's Welsh GP committee accepted an updated pay offer in January, including a one-off £23m payment aimed at stabilising practices.
But while the new agreement was "a very welcome relief," said Dr Christmas, she warned that it would not solve the long-term problems and GP practices should be exempt from the NI rise.
"If we can't turn that into recurrent funding, we're back to square one or even worse off. It's a temporary breather," she added on BBC Wales News.
"We all know what's best for patients. But if we're constantly trying to pick up the pieces, we can't do that quality job that we need to that will save the NHS in the long run."