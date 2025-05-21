HUNDREDS of students got involved for a third year to simulate a real-life, large-scale major emergency, helped by local emergency services.
Students from the University of Gloucestershire performed critical roles in response to a simulated emergency situation comprising a ‘protest’ and ‘counter-protest’ that descended into violence, a car accidentally ‘crashing’ into pedestrians in the same location, resulting in many ‘casualties’, and one person having an unknown but hazardous substance ‘thrown’ into their face.
The training simulation was called “Operation Tempest” and was designed by the university’s skills and simulation team. It sought to enhance student development and prepare them for future careers in public service roles.
Simon Kersey, Practice Skills and Simulation Lead within the university’s School of Health and Social Care, said: “This marks the third consecutive year we've conducted our comprehensive annual training exercise, providing students with a realistic simulation of emergency response scenarios.
“The exercise is designed to immerse participants in the complexities and pressures of managing a simulated crisis, mirroring real-life emergencies as closely as possible.
“It offers students a valuable opportunity to hone their skills within an interprofessional framework, particularly in modern healthcare and emergency response systems. Collaborating with simulated casualties in a controlled yet challenging environment fosters teamwork and practical experience.
“What sets this simulation apart is its unique collaboration. Beyond the support of NHS and emergency service partners, it involves colleagues and students from the School of Health and Social Care and other university departments, creating a truly multi-professional learning experience.”
Students from a number of disciplines were able to put their skills to the test including nursing, policing, business, and journalism - whose role was to gather further information and produce simulated mainstream and social media content.
