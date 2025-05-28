FREE cookery courses are on offer in June and July, in a bid to reduce food waste and save money.
The courses will run on four consecutive Fridays. One is between 10.30am and 1pm at Mitcheldean Community Centre, and the other at Lydbrook Memorial Hall, both starting on Friday, June 13, running until Friday, July 4.
The council said the courses are primarily aimed at those in low-income households.
Attendees will learn how to prepare meals using the best of each season’s harvest, how to select and store fruit and vegetables, and how to use techniques to enhance natural flavours.
