NOMINATIONS are now open for the national Neighbourhood Watch 2025 Volunteer Recognition Awards.
The awards celebrates the unique work that volunteers do, and recognises those that go above and beyond for their community.
A Neighbourhood Watch spokesperson said: “It is so important to us to celebrate the great, often unique work that our volunteers do in their communities!”.
To nominate someone, you must fill out the entry form online before 5pm on Sunday, July 6. Nominations will be judged on the information supplied in the online form, but must be under 400 words.
You can nominate as many deserving Neighbourhood Watch volunteers as you wish, but only once in each category. Categories include innovation and reach, crime prevention, community health and wellbeing, young volunteer award, and the special recognition award.
