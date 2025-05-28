THE 2025 Devauden Music Festival has been praised as an “outstanding community celebration,” following a hugely successful weekend at its new home, Humble by Nature.
Speaking after attending the Bank Holiday weekend event at the new Penallt venue founded and owned by Tintern-based TV presenter and writer Kate Humble, Councillor Rachel Buckler, Monmouthshire councillor for Devauden, called it “a triumph of community effort, creativity, and heart.”
“The festival has grown year on year and has now reached a scale where a new venue was needed” said Cllr Buckler.
“Humble by Nature offered the perfect space to accommodate the vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere that defines this unique event. It was an absolute pleasure to attend.”
Originally established as a way to give something back to the village of Devauden, the festival remains a grassroots initiative at its core—organised entirely by volunteers and the Hood Hall Committee, with all proceeds supporting the village hall and community activities for the benefit of the village of Devauden.
“It’s been incredibly impressive to see the level of dedication behind the scenes,” she continued.
“From volunteers helping on the gates to those running stages, bars, and children’s activities—it was an immense community effort. That spirit of teamwork is what made the weekend so special.”
This year’s programme featured a diverse musical line-up across five dedicated stages, including the Anghidi Main Stage and the newly added Tangerine Trees area.
Acts such as Molotov Jukebox, The Makings, and Rusty Shackle delivered standout performances, with genres ranging from folk and funk to drum & bass and indie rock.
The festival also provided a wide array of family activities. The Wonder Burrow proved hugely popular, offering circus skills, science workshops, craft sessions, and even children’s yoga.
Meanwhile, parents with young children found a peaceful retreat in Heti the Little Hygge Caravan, lovingly run by Claire from Little Pips—a tranquil space for feeding and quiet time.
“The children were clearly having a magical time,” said Cllr Buckler. “It’s wonderful to see an event that caters so well to families while still delivering brilliant live music and entertainment for all ages.”
Artisan food vendors, converted horsebox bars, and local producers offered a taste of Monmouthshire’s best, helping create a true festival atmosphere. From wood-fired pizza to locally brewed ciders and craft ales, there was something for every palate.
“There was an unmistakable festival buzz throughout the site, and the attention to detail was clear—from site layout and signage to the diversity of entertainment and food,” she added.
Looking ahead, Cllr Buckler expressed hope that the festival will continue to flourish while remaining rooted in its community values:
“The Devauden Festival is a brilliant example of what a local event can achieve with passion, vision and teamwork. I want to congratulate everyone involved—it was a fantastic weekend and something the whole area can be proud of.”
