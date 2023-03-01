LOCAL photographers were given some expert insight into portrait photography at a well-attended workshop hosted by the Forest of Dean Camera Club.
Some 35 members of the club, which meets regularly at Viney St Swithins Football Club, attended a ‘Club Night’ last week at which member Rob Hislop, who is an expert portrait photographer, led a workshop featuring three models and array of equipment and set ups.
Club member Alan Waterman said the ‘Club Nights’ used to be “fairly laid back” events, but a big increase in membership recently has called for “a more organised approach”.
Rob kicked off the night with a short talk and demonstration of different techniques, before the club’s equipment was set up and the shuitters “clicked away”.
Alan explained: “There were three different set ups, each ‘station’ was overseen by club member with a good knowledge of Portraiture, so the newbies were helped with the camera settings.
“Members moved between the different models. There was Reece Willis-Brown a former striker for the Viney St Swithins Football club, this time not in his football kit but very dapper with various props including a wide brimmed fedora hat and of course a football.
“His partner Selina Owen provide some contrasting glamour and we also had Charlotte Owen, who many members know from First Stop Stationers at Library Place Chepstow where they get their prints done but on Monday it was a more sophisticated look on offer.”
Alan said the event was a “big success” and that there’s now a high standard to maintain at the next club night in April.