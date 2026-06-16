Two Chepstow county councillors are calling on Monmouthshire County Council, the Welsh Government and the UK Government to end years of delay in tackling the town's traffic congestion.
Cllr Christopher Edwards (St Kingsmark ward) and Cllr Paul Pavia (Mount Pleasant ward) are inviting residents, businesses and commuters to join the campaign and turn long-standing frustration into pressure that decision-makers cannot ignore.
Chepstow is one of the busiest transport gateways in Wales, carrying significant volumes of traffic between England and Wales. Yet despite years of studies and commitments, local people continue to face daily delays, lost trade, disrupted public transport and gridlocked roads - while the promised solutions fail to materialise.
The councillors point to a clear record of stalled progress. In March 2022, Monmouthshire County Council and Gloucestershire County Council agreed to jointly fund and progress the Chepstow bypass through the next phase of Transport Appraisal Guidance (WelTAG). Work towards a full business case has since stalled. In early 2024, Gloucestershire indicated it was willing to commit £500,000 towards further development of the scheme - but no matching funding has yet been identified by Monmouthshire. Meanwhile, the Highbeech roundabout WelTAG work and the recommendations of the Burns Commission remain unprogressed.
As the majority of any relief road would sit in England and be led by the UK Government, the councillors stress that no single body can pass responsibility elsewhere: progress depends on Monmouthshire, the Welsh Government and the UK Government working together rather than passing the problem between them.
Cllr Edwards said: "Chepstow has become a symbol of political delay and broken promises over the Highbeech roundabout and proposals for a bypass. Residents have shown remarkable patience but that patience is running out. Families are losing hours of their lives in traffic, businesses are being held back, air quality suffers and emergency journeys are delayed."
Cllr Pavia added: "In January, I brought a motion to Full Council (seconded by Cllr Edwards) to end the drift on Chepstow's congestion, because the pattern has gone on long enough - headline studies are commissioned, commitments are made and then nothing gets built. This has to change.
“This isn't about blaming one government or another. Earlier in the year, I welcomed the establishment of a cross-border working group to take this work forward. However, it’s now time that local and national governments on both sides of the border set out an agreed shared vision, next steps and a clear timetable that residents can actually hold them to. “
The pair are calling for match funding options and that Monmouthshire County Council identifies the funding needed to unlock Gloucestershire's £500,000 and progress the next WelTAG stage for a Chepstow bypass/relief road. A clear, public timetable for engagement and decision-making between Monmouthshire and Gloucestershire County Council’s and the Welsh and UK Governments. Greater transparency on the status of the bypass/relief road, the Highbeech roundabout WelTAG work and the Burns Commission recommendations. Meaningful engagement with residents and businesses. and a long-term commitment to delivering the infrastructure that addresses the root causes of congestion.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.