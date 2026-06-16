The councillors point to a clear record of stalled progress. In March 2022, Monmouthshire County Council and Gloucestershire County Council agreed to jointly fund and progress the Chepstow bypass through the next phase of Transport Appraisal Guidance (WelTAG). Work towards a full business case has since stalled. In early 2024, Gloucestershire indicated it was willing to commit £500,000 towards further development of the scheme - but no matching funding has yet been identified by Monmouthshire. Meanwhile, the Highbeech roundabout WelTAG work and the recommendations of the Burns Commission remain unprogressed.