A MAN has pleaded guilty to growing 173 cannabis plants worth up to £145,000 in a house in Gloucester.
Ardit Gjergji, aged 26 and of Oxford Terrace, appeared at Gloucester Crown Court charged with the production of a controlled drug, namely cannabis.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: “Officers had received intelligence that the property in Oxford Terrace was being used to produce the Class B drug.
“On arriving at the address, they could see items used to grow cannabis through the downstairs back window and could smell cannabis coming from inside.
“After gaining entry, they discovered cannabis being grown in all three bedrooms upstairs.
“A total of 173 plants, with an estimated street value of between £48,440 and £145,320, was seized and Gjergji, who was in the property, was arrested on suspicion of producing the drug.
“He pleaded guilty when he appeared at court on Friday, May 10, and was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing on Wednesday, June 12.”