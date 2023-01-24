A description of the show says: “Karen’s silky contralto is combined with Richard’s delightful piano and seamless harmonies in this big production that brings ‘Close to You’, ‘We’ve only Just Begun’, ‘Top of the World’, ‘Rainy Days and Mondays’, ‘Solitaire’, ‘Goodbye to Love’, ‘Please Mr Postman’, ‘For All We Know’, ‘Only Yesterday’ and dozens more classic songs to the stage.