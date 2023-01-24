FANS of The Carpenters are invited to take a step back in time to their 70s heyday next weekend as “the UK’s leading” tribute comes to the Forest.
Popular tribute act The Carpenters Experience are bringing their well-travelled live show to Lydney Town Hall next Saturday, February 4.
The band features the “amazing voice” of singer Maggie Nestor, who has more than 20 years experience as a performer, along with eight “top class musicians” who together “capture the sights and sounds” of best-selling duo Karen and Richard Carpenter.
A description of the show says: “Karen’s silky contralto is combined with Richard’s delightful piano and seamless harmonies in this big production that brings ‘Close to You’, ‘We’ve only Just Begun’, ‘Top of the World’, ‘Rainy Days and Mondays’, ‘Solitaire’, ‘Goodbye to Love’, ‘Please Mr Postman’, ‘For All We Know’, ‘Only Yesterday’ and dozens more classic songs to the stage.
“The Carpenters Experience is coming to town for an evening of non-stop hits – it’s yesterday once more…”
Tickets for the show cost £15 per person, and should be reserved online in advance.
Doors open at 6.30pm on the night.
To book tickets, go to www.tickettailor.com/events/lydneytownhalltrust.